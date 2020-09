VW are upping their social media game...with the help of @elonmusk taking a test drive of the ID.3 with Chairman Herbert Diess.



Top marks for filming this and promoting it.



Although Elon was surely trolling him when he asked "Does it have any lane following function?" ???? pic.twitter.com/EeA4VdL3ho— EV News Daily Podcast (@EVNewsDaily) September 7, 2020