Toyota Corolla с водородным ДВС успешно прошла 24-часовую гонку

3⃣5⃣8⃣ laps completed!



History has been made! ???? The hydrogen-powered ORC @ROOKIE_Racing_ Corolla H2 Concept has finished its first race. And outside of a problem with the electrical system during the night, the car ran without any major issues. #SuperTaikyu #S耐 #Fuji24h pic.twitter.com/T5Ir2bCDcv