Honda E small electric vehicle, launched in Europe at a price tag of $27,700 with a 35.5 kWh battery pack.

It can reach 0-100 km / h in 8.3 seconds and max. The capacity of the range is 220 km. It has a quick charge that charges it in 31 minutes.@hondacarindia #hondae pic.twitter.com/jDEvAXQysw— Auto Phare (@autophareIND) August 28, 2020