Илон Маск заявил, что первый человек может оказаться на Марсе в 2026 году

Elon Musk, accepting the @axelspringer award in Berlin, says he is "highly confident" that SpaceX will land humans on Mars "about 6 years from now."



"If we get lucky, maybe 4 years ... we want to send an uncrewed vehicle there in 2 years."