At 8:01am ET, the @NorthropGrumman #Cygnus spacecraft was successfully installed to the @Space_Station. Some of the products on board include:



???? Radish experiment

???? Cancer therapies

???? Space toilet

???? @felixandpaul VR camera

???? @EsteeLauder serum pic.twitter.com/ZpRSN5eHaO— NASA (@NASA) October 5, 2020