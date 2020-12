The Chang'e-5 orbiter is on its way back to Earth, bringing the samples in the attached resume reentry capsule. The spacecraft started a burn with its 4 x 150N engines at 01:51 UTC, lasting for 22 minutes. Arrival at Earth on December 17. pic.twitter.com/lUnlkJh7Cx— Andrew Jones (@AJ_FI) December 13, 2020