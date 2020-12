The samples from asteroid Ryugu in the re-entry capsule weigh about 5.4g! This greatly exceeds the the target yield of 0.1g (the amount required for the initial scientific analysis) set during the design of Hayabusa2.

(Article in Japanese: https://t.co/IZFGinhuFc)— HAYABUSA2@JAXA (@haya2e_jaxa) December 18, 2020