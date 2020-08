Первый "регулярный рейс" корабля Crew Dragon к МКС состоится не ранее конца октября

The first operational flight with astronauts of the Crew Dragon spacecraft & Falcon 9 rocket to the @Space_Station will launch no earlier than Oct. 23.



The Crew-1 mission will carry:

Shannon Walker

Victor Glover

Michael Hopkins

Soichi Noguchi



