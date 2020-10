Next stop? Home ????????



Our astronaut Chris Cassidy (@Astro_SEAL) and Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner of @Roscosmos have safely undocked from the @Space_Station at 7:32pm ET and are on their way back down the 250 miles to Earth's surface: pic.twitter.com/YiQUeM3Zkx— NASA (@NASA) October 21, 2020