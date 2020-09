???????????? ???????????? ????????????????? Massive app store taxes cut into developer profits and reduce mobile users' purchasing power.



It's time to put an end to unreasonable fees that put businesses at a competitive disadvantage and drive up prices for consumers: https://t.co/w2FKEpZ2t8 pic.twitter.com/toHeyYwtAk— Coalition for App Fairness (@appfairness) September 24, 2020