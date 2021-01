That's a wrap! @Astro_illini and @AstroVicGlover concluded today's spacewalk at 1:24pm ET, following a 6-hour and 56-minute excursion to perform @Space_Station upgrades. Inside, @Astro_Soichi and Kate Rubins await their crew mates as the airlock repressurizes. pic.twitter.com/umNUyOPCkU