Запуск корабля Crew Dragon с четырьмя астронавтами к МКС назначили на 14 ноября

.@NASA and @SpaceX are now targeting Nov. 14 at 7:49 p.m. EST for the launch of the first crew rotation mission to the @Space_Station.



Join us on Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 4 p.m. EDT for a media teleconference to discuss the upcoming launch: https://t.co/NxXawG10KJ pic.twitter.com/Bv6ZETJPTd— NASA Commercial Crew (@Commercial_Crew) October 26, 2020