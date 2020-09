Confirmed: Social media and communications platforms restricted across #Azerbaijan following clashes with #Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh; real-time internet measurement data show impact to cellular / fixed-lines; incident ongoing ????#Karabağ #Azerbaycan



???? https://t.co/AVV1ySNcdM pic.twitter.com/jYAKUlfIIl— NetBlocks.org (@netblocks) September 27, 2020