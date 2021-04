UPDATE: NASA's @SpaceX Crew-1 mission is now targeting a return to Earth no earlier than ~2:57am ET (06:57 UT) Sun., May 2.



????️ Undocking from the @Space_Station is now targeted for 8:35pm ET, Sat., May 1 (00:35 UT, Sun., May 2). Details: pic.twitter.com/zO8lGYRXps