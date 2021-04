SPEAKER ANNOUNCEMENT: @Dasha_Navalnaya, daughter of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexey @navalny, will speak at the #GenevaSummit2021.



Register to join us on June 7-8: https://t.co/InWtR8QwQb



Participation is free but registration is mandatory.#FreeNavalny #Russia pic.twitter.com/Kz65MqdKaJ