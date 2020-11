Today @WorldPlayersUnited stands shoulder to shoulder with RAZAM, the Belarusian Sport Solidarity Foundation and SOSBY, marching to the front door of @iocmedia, calling????️???? for swift and decisive action to protect the human rights⚖️of athletes in ???????? - it is #timeforaction pic.twitter.com/L106G1pm4e— World Players United (@WorldPlayersUtd) October 23, 2020