Magnus Carlsen loses in classical chess for the first time in more than 2 years! Jan-Krzysztof Duda made the world champion resign in Round 5 of @NorwayChess.



The last time it happened on July 31, 2018, at the Biel Festival against Shakhriyar Mamedyarov.



