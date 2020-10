Финский клуб Континентальной хоккейной лиги второй раз за осень ушел на карантин

Four team members have tested positive for COVID-19 and team is now in quarantine.



Home games on October 26th against Avtomobilist and on the 28th against Vityaz will be re-scheduled to a later date in cooperation with the league.#Jokerit #KHL pic.twitter.com/IFK4eeNjlU— Jokerit Helsinki (@Jokerit_EN) October 23, 2020