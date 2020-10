155lbs.

Championship weight.

HUGE statement.



Khabib Nurmagomedov is first on the scale for his fight with Justin Gaethje tomorrow night ????????????



7pm UK start time! Click here to buy #UFC254 on BT Sport Box Office ➡️ https://t.co/LmdecOCthi pic.twitter.com/6HMpkN4PkK— UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) October 23, 2020