CAPS TODAY: Alex Ovechkin is entering tonight's game on a four-game point streak (2g, 2a) and after scoring his 71st career playoff goal in Game 4 to move past Steve Yzerman (70) for 16th place on the NHL's all-time list. More info and Caps Clips at https://t.co/HecIC0ECg1 pic.twitter.com/2xXtKC0IUD