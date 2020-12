Побив рекорд Пеле, Месси "проставился" каждому обиженному им вратарю

.@budfootball... thanks for the beers.???? I'll take it as a compliment. ???? We have great battles over the years! Congratulations on breaking the 644 record #Messi! it really is an unbelievable achievement. Cheers! #BeAKing #ad pic.twitter.com/Rvz2kSv23B— Gianluigi Buffon (@gianluigibuffon) December 24, 2020