Multiple people shot at 79th/Carpenter



Spoke with people here who said they were inside a funeral home when the shots started.



Spoke to a woman who had blood on her jeans. She didnt know whose blood it was.



I'm told The funeral was for a shooting victim. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/Aun75y7VZk— Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) July 22, 2020