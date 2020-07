❗️New video❗️#TropicalStormIsaias has brought a significant amount of rainfall to Puerto Rico. Look at this vehicle being swept away by flash #flooding in the town of Mayagüez on Thursday! 👀 #Isaias

Video credit: Andrés J. Rodríguez Fiore pic.twitter.com/hwKqUMudvc— WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) July 30, 2020